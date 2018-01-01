The Global Social Problem

Smartphone zombies (smombies) are pedestrians so much focused on their smartphones or tablets while walking that they do not notice the obstacles and dangers around them.

Currently, this problem is a serious safety risk not only for "smartphone zombies" themself, but also for other pedestrians and vehicle drivers.

Pedestrians concentrated on their smartphones get into accidents with subsequent injuries threatening their health, and sometimes this even ends with the death of a pedestrian.

Some countries are already seriously considering the solution of this global social problem. So, such cities as Washington (on 18th Street), Chongqing and Antwerp have introduced special lanes for smartphone users to help direct and manage them. In Augsburg, Bodegraven and Cologne, ground-level traffic lights embedded in the pavement have been introduced so that they are more visible to preoccupied pedestrians. In Seoul, warning signs have been placed on the pavement at dangerous intersections. A series of traffic signs have been installed in Sweden that warn about people using their phones while walking down the street. In the Austrian city of Salzburg, lampposts are being covered in airbags to stop smartphone zombies bumping into them as they walk around staring at their screens. Rexburg, Idaho has even imposed fines of $50 for texting while walking. In October 2017, the City of Honolulu, Hawaii has introduced a measure to fine pedestrians looking at smartphones, a fine is up to $100. So, what is next?

The best way of protection against such a threat of injury and danger to life would be, of course, to lock the smartphone screen while walking. But we all understand that this function will most likely be ignored by the owner of the smartphone because of the constant need for information, even while walking.

Therefore, we offer an alternative solution - an application for Android smartphones and tablets which recognizes obstacles to the movement of a pedestrian and gives a warning signal and a message. At the same time, you can use any basic working application you need at the moment.

This helper application recognizes the following as obstacles that can be potentially dangerous for you: pavement curbs, stairs, pedestrian crossings, warning marks (yellow lines, glowing stripes), lampposts and road signs.

The Assistant SZ application is not a complete solution to the Smartphone Zombies problems. And you cannot blindly rely on it when using a smartphone while walking. It only helps, with a certain probability, to recognize the danger and warn you about it.

The developers of the application are not responsible for any possible injuries or damage that users may incur as a result of using this application. By installing this application on your smartphone or tablet, you agree that you solely are responsible for its use. You use the application at your own risk!