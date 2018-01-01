If you use your smartphone or tablet while you are walking, then you probably faced the problem of hitting a barrier in front of you or falling due to road curbs. The solution is already found and you will find out about it below...
Smartphone zombies (smombies) are pedestrians so much focused on their smartphones or tablets while walking that they do not notice the obstacles and dangers around them.
Currently, this problem is a serious safety risk not only for "smartphone zombies" themself, but also for other pedestrians and vehicle drivers.
Pedestrians concentrated on their smartphones get into accidents with subsequent injuries threatening their health, and sometimes this even ends with the death of a pedestrian.
Some countries are already seriously considering the solution of this global social problem. So, such cities as Washington (on 18th Street), Chongqing and Antwerp have introduced special lanes for smartphone users to help direct and manage them. In Augsburg, Bodegraven and Cologne, ground-level traffic lights embedded in the pavement have been introduced so that they are more visible to preoccupied pedestrians. In Seoul, warning signs have been placed on the pavement at dangerous intersections. A series of traffic signs have been installed in Sweden that warn about people using their phones while walking down the street. In the Austrian city of Salzburg, lampposts are being covered in airbags to stop smartphone zombies bumping into them as they walk around staring at their screens. Rexburg, Idaho has even imposed fines of $50 for texting while walking. In October 2017, the City of Honolulu, Hawaii has introduced a measure to fine pedestrians looking at smartphones, a fine is up to $100. So, what is next?
The best way of protection against such a threat of injury and danger to life would be, of course, to lock the smartphone screen while walking. But we all understand that this function will most likely be ignored by the owner of the smartphone because of the constant need for information, even while walking.
Therefore, we offer an alternative solution - an application for Android smartphones and tablets which recognizes obstacles to the movement of a pedestrian and gives a warning signal and a message. At the same time, you can use any basic working application you need at the moment.
This helper application recognizes the following as obstacles that can be potentially dangerous for you: pavement curbs, stairs, pedestrian crossings, warning marks (yellow lines, glowing stripes), lampposts and road signs.
The Assistant SZ application is not a complete solution to the Smartphone Zombies problems. And you cannot blindly rely on it when using a smartphone while walking. It only helps, with a certain probability, to recognize the danger and warn you about it.
The developers of the application are not responsible for any possible injuries or damage that users may incur as a result of using this application. By installing this application on your smartphone or tablet, you agree that you solely are responsible for its use. You use the application at your own risk!
This application operates in a background mode without interfering with other working applications, such as
Communicate with friends on the go with no limit
Do not hinder your movements because of an interesting post
Quickly respond to business correspondence regardless of location
Searching the information you need at any movement
If you have a long way to go, use this time profitably
Be sure to follow the route without jerking around
Online shopping of things you like wherever you are
They attract and fascinate us, but you should always remember about safety!
This application has a number of features distinguishing it from other similar applications
The application operates in the background mode without interfering with the main working applications.
The application has different ways of alerting you of the danger that the user can modify and customize for themselves.
The application's menu is in different languages. At the moment we are trying to expand the number of languages.
The smartphone battery is consumed only while the pedestrian is moving and the screen of their smartphone is turned on.
This application uses the rear camera of the smartphone to recognize the barriers of various danger level.
To detect obstacles and dangers in the dark the application provides automatic backlighting.
If local authorities do not have the means to introduce technological innovations (pavement lights, light strips, ground-level traffic lights, traffic signs, etc.) or it is not feasible for other reasons, there is a simpler and cheaper way. The authorities only need to apply yellow lines (markings) in places dangerous for pedestrians: near public transport stops; before pedestrian crossings; before the stairs and offsets on the sidewalk. This will be a good help for the Assistant SZ application in the recognition of obstacles and warning pedestrians. The way of attracting the attention of pedestrians to dangerous places with the help of yellow lines is in itself useful and extremely necessary.
Of course, the authorities should also monitor the presence of road markings where they are needed and take care of their condition: repair, clean, and color them.
If you tried this free version (FREE) and it was useful for you, then we suggest that you purchase a pay version of this application (PRO).
By purchasing a pay version (PRO) of the Assistant SZ application, you will help the project to further develop, to improve the existing features, and to add new functionality. Thank you!
The message display on the screen is turned off (Alert) for only 60 minutes of the Service
You cannot change the volume of the sound notification (set to maximum)
You cannot change the size of the window, in which is displayed the image from the camera
Contains ads
No, it will not. The Assistant SZ will interfere only when it detects a dangerous obstacle or impediment in front of you while you are walking.
Check if the service is turned on. Check if the notification methods you need are turned on. Test the application on simple objects with clear horizontal and vertical contours (lines).
If your smartphone wearing wallet case, then make sure that its front part is not covered rear camera smartphone.
Remember that the Assistant SZ application detects interference and danger only when the pedestrian is moving and its smartphone screen is turned on!
This may happen if there are straight cracks in asphalt on your way or the pedestrian zone is paved with flagstones (square or rectangular).
This can happen if dangerous obstacles (curbs, crosswalks, warning lines) have uneven or blurred contours or weak illumination in their location (shadow, twilight, similar shades).
Since the application determines whether you are moving or standing on the internal sensor (accelerometer), then riding in a vehicle for it is equivalent to the usual movement of a pedestrian. To accurately recognize the movement of a pedestrian from riding in transport, you need the presence of additional sensors in the smartphone and a more sophisticated analysis algorithm in the application. If you use the phone in transport as a passenger and the application is hindered by your erroneous alerts, then you can turn off the application service while driving in transport.
This happens because when walking, the Assistant SZ application captures the rear camera for hazards recognition and on some smartphones other applications do not have access to it at this time. If you need a camera for another application, you should stop for a few seconds and try to run the application you need (camera) again.
The app Assistant SZ in its work uses:
The free version has the shortened functionality (there is no volume control for sound notification, there is no size control for the image window from the camera), a turn-off of the message display on the screen for only 60 minutes of the Service and there is advertising. In the paid version, the functionality is unlimited and it is free of advertising.
At the moment the application menu is implemented in the following languages: English, Ukrainian, Russian. The number of languages will increase with time.
In the iOS operating system, you can not implement the tasks that the Assistant SZ application must perform. At the moment, iOS does not have such features.